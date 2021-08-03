A good amount of rain Sunday helped the fire behaviour of the Bunting Road wildfire 41 kilometres northeast of Lumby. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

A good amount of rain Sunday helped the fire behaviour of the Bunting Road wildfire 41 kilometres northeast of Lumby. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Motorists reminded to keep out of active area as fire near Mabel Lake smoulders

Mabel Lake Forest Service Road is closed between kilometres 14 and 40

The Bunting Road wildfire is still smouldering after rainfall lowered fire behaviour to Rank 1, BC Wildfire Services (BCWS) said Tuesday, Aug. 3, but visibility and smoke continue to be an issue, grounding helicopters.

The provincial agency is also reporting several motorists driving past closures into the active fire area and are reminding them that this is not only a safety hazard, but it puts responders in danger too.

Mabel Lake Forest Service Road is closed between kilometres 14 and 40 and will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Sixty-six properties between the 10,000 and 17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Road are still under evacuation order and those between 3,300 and 6,000 remain on alert.

The topography and heavy fuel types have the fire stripping up and rolling down as it makes its way south, BCWS said.

Eight firefighters and two helicopters are assigned to the fire.

The fire is an estimated 4,932 hectares and is classified as out of control.

READ MORE: Zombies take over North Okanagan’s Field of Screams

READ MORE: White Rock Lake wildfire burns 15km west of Westside Road: RDCO

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Nine-year-old Chilliwack girl presents Lytton mayor with $3,440 from lemonade sales
Next story
More evacuation alerts issued for Garrison Lake wildfire

Just Posted

Chainsaw artist Mike Ormondy puts the finishing touches on his bear carving in Sicamous on Aug. 3, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Eagle Valley News)
‘I take pride in my work’: Sicamous chainsaw artist bears task of creating public art

This artist’s rendition gives an idea of what the six-storey commercial-residential building planned for three lots on 10th Avenue SW, across from the Mall at Piccadilly, will look like. The building will include 140 rental units as well as about 500 square metres of commercial space at ground level. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Design details revealed for six-storey, 140 rental unit building in Salmon Arm

All properties in Sicamous formerly under an evacuation order were under evacuation alert as of Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (CSRD image)
Evacuation order downgraded for Sicamous properties

The Sicamous landfill will reopen on Aug. 6, after being closed due to the Two Mile Road wildfire. (File photo)
Sicamous landfill to reopen Friday morning