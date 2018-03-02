Motorists rush to help injured truck driver on Highway 3

A semi-truck crashed into a power pole near Hedley on Highway 3

A truck driver was taken to hospital following an incident on Highway 3 between Keremeos and Hedley, Friday evening.

The semi-truck, reportedly, smashed into a power pole before crashing into a ditch on its side.

Princeton resident Nicki McIvor was travelling along Highway 3 when she came upon the incident only a few minutes after the crash. According to social media, she called 911 right away.

“We found him (the driver) just a few minutes afterwards. Other people had stopped too,” she wrote.

McIvor said there were live wires on the ground when she approached the driver.

“He sounded good (sic),” she claimed.

The incident happened about 4:45 p.m. and the road was reportedly blanketed with fresh, wet snow.

McIvor estimated FortisBC was on scene within 20 minutes to cut the power to the area and BC Ambulance was able to help the driver.

“The driver got out. FortisBC went out and must have cut the power and the ambulance took him away. He had passed us (on the highway) right before the crash”

More than 230 FortisBC customers are currently without power. FortisBC estimates power will be restored to the area about 2:30 a.m.

Video: Nicki McIvor.

