File photo- Phil McLachlan, Penticton Western News

Mountie allegedly assaulted by aggressive Peachland man

The man allegedly kicked an officer into a parked vehicle

A police officer suffered minor injuries after she was allegedly assaulted in Peachland by an irate man.

The West Kelowna RCMP officer was investigating a matter on Beach Avenue when she was approached by an aggressive man. According to Staff Sergeant Duncan Dixon, commander of the West Kelowna RCMP, the man was not related to the investigation but allegedly began shouting and yelling at the officer.

A second officer was called to the scene and attempted to speak with the man; however, Staff Sgt. Dixon stated the man continued to act in a very disruptive manner despite being cautioned to stop.

Despite the officer trying to de-escalate the situation, the man was placed under arrest but immediately began to resist.

At one point, he allegedly kicked at the officers, striking one and knocking her into a nearby parked vehicle, explained Staff Sgt. Dixon.

“This sort of behaviour towards our officers is completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated,” he said.

The 29-year-old Peachland man has been released from custody on conditions for a future court date.

Anyone who witnessed this incident and hasn’t yet spoken to police is encouraged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880. RCMP would like to speak with the owner of the vehicle that was damaged when the officer was thrown into it.

READ MORE: Peachland mayor wants residents to wear masks

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops residents concerned over river floating event amid COVID-19
Next story
Veteran escapes jail time after B.C. judge rules PTSD led him to child porn

Just Posted

Salmon Arm resident disheartened by lack of masked faces in public spaces

City issues statement encouraging use of protective facial coverings

Salmon Arm council says no to alcohol service at Alexander Plaza

Mayor, councillors open to consideration when downtown market pilot project assessed

Morning Start: The Stanley Cup has been around longer than the NHL

Your morning start for Tuesday July 28, 2020

Ninety COVID-19 cases related to Kelowna cluster

Seventy-eight cases are from the Interior Health region

Update: One person injured in explosion at Shuswap marina

Five boats destroyed in fire at Captain’s Cove Marina

WE not chosen to run volunteer program because of Liberal ties, founders say

The Kielburgers say they haven’t spoken with Trudeau or the Prime Minister’s Office about the program

Letter: Canada unwilling to sign treaty on prohibition of nuclear weapons

Government’s position unlikely to change without pressure from Canadians

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

B.C. pledges $1.5M to help local groups return to sport; no date for competitive play

Feds will also provide $3.4M in funding for youth sports

Peachland mayor offers support of Summerland’s mayor

Mayor Toni Boot came under fire after she ripped up Confederate flag-print bandanas on July 18

RCMP investigating after gunshots strike West Kelowna home

Officers flooded the Ross Road area after shots were fired at a local residence

Mountie allegedly assaulted by aggressive Peachland man

The man allegedly kicked an officer into a parked vehicle

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

North Okanagan pool remains closed until October

Upgrades and maintenance taking place while rec centre is shut down due to COVID-19

Most Read