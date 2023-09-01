A BC Highway Patrol officer has been fined over a 2022 crash in Okanagan Falls. (Black Press file photo)

A BC Highway Patrol officer has been fined over a 2022 crash in Okanagan Falls. (Black Press file photo)

Mountie to pay fine for Okanagan Falls crash that sent 2 to hospital

One of those injured received serious but not-life-threatening injuries

The BC Highway Patrol Officer who sent two people to the hospital following a crash in Okanagan Falls will pay a fine for the incident.

Const. Ian Wetzel-Eden ended up pleading guilty to one charge of failing to stop at a stop sign under the Motor Vehicle Act for the July 10, 2022 incident.

The charge of driving without due care against him was dropped.

Wetzel-Eden appeared in Kelowna court on Aug. 28, where he was sentenced to pay a fine of $368 and a $55 victim surcharge.

READ MORE: Mountie charged in Okanagan Falls crash

According to information previously released by the Independent Investigations Office of BC, Wetzel-Eden was responding to an unrelated incident when he crashed into a civilian pickup truck at the intersection of Maple Street and 10th Avenue.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were both injured in the collision and transported to a hospital for treatment. One was described as having serious but non-life-threatening injuries at the time.

The charges were approved by the BC Prosecution Service on June 22, 2023, after the IIO BC finished its investigation.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cops and CourtsPenticton

Previous story
Food disposal underway in North Shuswap,
Next story
Lytton fire survivor faces emotional journey

Just Posted

The District of Sicamous will apply to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to take over operational management of the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre. (File photo)
Sicamous looking to take over operations at local recreation centre

An orphaned black bear cub is recovering after being injured in wildfires in the Shuswap area. BC Conservation Officer Service said the bear was first spotted in the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw First Nation community near Chase. (BCCOS)
Orphaned black bear rescued in Shuswap area now recovering in Smithers

Barry Gerding.
Column: Wildfires taking shine off Okanagan lifestyle

The Shuswap Climate Action Society is planning to run pair of workshops to help encourage and educate the community to move away from traditional lawns. (File photo)
Council considers supporting iniative to help Salmon Arm residents ‘lose the lawn’