1 after another, B.C. Mounties catch identical twins driving impaired

Burnaby Mounties caught identical twins driving impaired in the span of an hour Saturday – one sister was coming to pick up the other and drive her home.
RCMP pulled over a 28-year-old motorist at a drinking and driving roadblock near 10th Avenue and McBride Boulevard on May 29, said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.
A roadside screening device detected the driver had a blood-alcohol level higher than the legal limit and she was issued a 24-hour driving suspension.
“She was told to call someone that hadn’t been drinking to come and pick her up,” said Kalanj.
The suspect called her twin, who rolled up to the roadblock at 5:32 a.m. even more impaired.
Results from a screening device put her blood alcohol concentration higher than that of her sister’s. She was issued a three-day driving ban.
It was a case of the identically impaired, Kalanj said.
“Two drivers on the road who shouldn’t be.”
"Identically Impaired"
Saturday
4:56 am:
Driver found impaired. 24 hour prohibition issued. She called someone to pick her up.
5:32 am:
Twin sister drives to scene. She is also found to be impaired. 3 day prohibition issued.
DON'T DRINK & DRIVE#BurnabyFrontline pic.twitter.com/o68rOT0Oto
— Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) June 1, 2021
sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.