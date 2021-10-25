One Water Street. (Contributed)

One Water Street. (Contributed)

Mounties on scene after woman falls from downtown Kelowna tower, dies

The incident happened just before 10 a.m., woman pronounced dead on scene

Police are on scene after a woman fell from a balcony of a downtown Kelowna condo and died on Monday morning, Oct. 25.

Mounties were called to One Water Street, a 36-storey residential tower at the corner of Clement Avenue and Ellis Street, at 10 a.m., pronouncing the woman dead on scene.

“We are in the beginning of the process of conducting a full investigation into the circumstances of this tragedy, but at this time we do not believe criminality is involved,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

A witness told Black Press Media the woman fell from the 29th floor of the building.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation to determine how the woman died.

READ MORE: Cops, coroner investigating fatal downtown Kelowna collision

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Not the time to ‘freely go wherever,’ says Tam as non-essential travel advisory lifts
Next story
Vaccination policy coming for Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff, elected officials

Just Posted

Dinoflex, operating in the Salmon Arm Industrial Park, received a safety award on Oct. 21, 2021 from the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm recycled rubber manufacturing company receives safety award

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club presents local trio Mozi Bones at the Nexus at First on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Mozi Bones image)
Salmon Arm Jazz Club concerts return to Nexus stage

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is developing a mandatory vaccine policy for staff and elected officials. (File photo)
Vaccination policy coming for Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff, elected officials

The Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department has received numerous calls relating to burn piles ignited in the area. (Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department, Facebook photo)
Burn piles south of Salmon Arm prompting calls to fire department