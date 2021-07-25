A photo of Edmond Crooks provided by Kelowna RCMP. (Contributed/Kelowna RCMP)

Mounties seeking public assistance for missing Kelowna man

Edmond Crooks was last seen on Saturday, July 24 leaving his residence on foot

Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Edmond Crooks who was reported missing on Saturday, July 24.

Crooks was last seen on Saturday at 7 p.m. leaving his residence in the 1000 block of Brookside Avenue in Kelowna on foot. Family and friends reported that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long, and the police are “very concerned” for Crooks’ well-being.

Crook is a 73-years-old Black man who is 5 ft. 10 (178 cm) and 170 lbs. He has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing tan shorts, a dark green t-shirt and black running shoes.

He may also appear disoriented and may be in need of medical assistance, Mounties said in a release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

