Arlene Westervelt. (Contributed)

Arlene Westervelt. (Contributed)

Mounties sued over alleged interference in investigation of Lake Country woman’s death

Lawsuit alleges two officers’ actions hindered investigation, causing critical evidence to be lost early on

Two Central Okanagan Mounties are facing allegations that their interference resulted in key evidence in a Lake Country murder investigation being destroyed.

Arlene Westervelt went missing while canoeing with her husband Lambertus “Bert” Westervelt on June 27, 2016. A day later, her body was recovered from the lake.

Bert was charged with second-degree murder in April 2019, after an extensive investigation into Arlene’s death. The Crown stayed that charge in July 2020, after more than a year of the matter winding through the courts.

The Crown has not provided a reason for the stay of proceedings, only stating that “new information” arose, making conviction unlikely.

When a charge is stayed, prosecutors have a one-year window to restart the proceedings. That deadline is about a month away.

Now, Arlene’s sisters, Deborah Hennig and Wendy Judd, along with her mother, Jean Hennig, have filed a lawsuit naming two Kelowna Mounties, alleging their actions interfered with the investigation of Arlene’s death. Insp. Brian Gately, who the family alleges was friends with Bert and Sgt. Chris Andrychuk is named in the suit alongside the Attorney General and Solicitor General.

In the lawsuit, the family claims they advised RCMP of their suspicion that Arlene’s death was no accident and Bert may be responsible. They said members of the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS), a unit headed by Andrychuk, who were investigating the matter had requested an autopsy be conducted on Arlene’s body.

The suit claims Gately, despite not being assigned to the GIS, quashed that notion and suggested Andrychuk “shut down” the consideration of homicide in Arlene’s death and instead deem it an accidental drowning. Andrychuk complied, despite, as the suit alleges, knowing it was contrary to the law and his duties.

“This consequently resulted in the Kelowna GIS Constables being denied permission they sought to properly investigate Arlene’s death, which included a request for an autopsy before the body was embalmed,” reads the suit.

An autopsy was eventually conducted after the embalming but the coroner was unable to determine a cause of death, according to a report released earlier this year. The family alleges the embalming destroyed critical evidence.

The family also alleges Gately knew Bert would be a suspect if the death were deemed a homicide and as such had “a duty… to avoid any actual, apparent or potential conflict of interest that could arise from his involvement in the investigation of Arlene’s death.”

Instead, the family alleges Gately directly “and with a bad faith purpose” interfered with the investigation, despite having no legitimate role in it.

Of particular note is Arlene’s cell phone, which the family claims Gately “cracked” using RCMP technology before giving the phone to Bert. This, they said, allowed Bert to destroy evidence related to the eventual homicide investigation.

The family is seeking damages from the plaintiffs.

The defendants have not filed a response to the civil claim and the claims made against Bert and the RCMP have not yet been tested in court.

READ MORE: Family of drowned Okanagan woman sues husband previously charged with her murder

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme CourtHomicide

Previous story
B.C. pharmacies to deliver AstraZeneca second doses starting Monday
Next story
Sizable waterfront development approved in Kelowna

Just Posted

An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Lumberyard fire contained, Hwy. 97 still closed northwest of Vernon

The highway is still closed as of 2:15 p.m.

Chase RCMP have identified the suspect officers attempted to arrest while tracking down a black SUV. (File photo) Chase RCMP have identified the suspect officers attempted to arrest while tracking down a black SUV. (File photo)
Man allegedly bites officer, drives over spike belts during arrest attempts by Chase RCMP

Sergeant said officers found suspect asleep at wheel of parked vehicle on three separate occasions

The temperature reached 31.4 C in Salmon Arm on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. According to Environment Canada, the hottest June 2 on record for the city dates back to 1970, when the mercury reached 33.9 C. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
June 2 temperature hottest in 30 years for Salmon Arm, but not record breaking

Weather data for city dates back 129 years

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You lose up to 30% of your taste buds during flight

Your morning start for Thursday, June 3, 2021

The proposed Ross Street Underpass. (City of Salmon Arm illustration)
Window closes in July for Salmon Arm to award Ross Street Underpass project

City must decide by July 5 which pre-qualified bidder gets the contract

S’witchcraft Catering food truck owner Erik Juárez and business partner Vanessa Stonehouse pause for a quick pic before getting back to making meals for a hungry Saturday morning crowd on May 29, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Self-trained Salmon Arm chef aims to celebrate Shuswap with exciting food truck menu

S’witchcraft Catering owner Erik Juárez developing a following with changing menu

The Vernon Aquatic Centre will be closed for its annual maintenance twice as long this year. (City of Vernon photo)
North Okanagan pool closing for six weeks over summer

Repairs expected to improve air quality in the aquatic centre

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
Worker at B.C. hospital claims she was told to take off orange shirt honouring Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

A concept rendering of the approved development along Lakeshore Road. (Contributed)
Sizable waterfront development approved in Kelowna

The development will consist of 345 homes in two towers right beside Gyro Beach

Arlene Westervelt. (Contributed)
Mounties sued over alleged interference in investigation of Lake Country woman’s death

Lawsuit alleges two officers’ actions hindered investigation, causing critical evidence to be lost early on

Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ebrahim Noroozi
Canada, allies file notice of claim against Iran for downing flight PS752

Statement: ‘Iran must fulfil its legal responsibility to make full reparations to the group of states’

In a Council of Construction Associations video about hardhat safety, Vickramjit Poonia of Lecor Construction Ltd. (right) speaks as David Sarai of New York Painting (left) looks on, at a Surrey job site. (Youtube.com)
B.C.’s relaxed hardhat rules aim to include more turban-wearing workers on job sites

WorkSafeBC change ‘will allow more Sikhs to come to work without having to compromise religious beliefs’

Nisga’a dancer Rosita Martinez takes part in a ceremony on Parliament Hill Thursday June 3, 2021 in Ottawa. A bill creating a statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada has been passed unanimously by the Senate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Senate unanimously passes bill creating national day for truth and reconciliation

Sept. 30 of this year to become Canada’s first national day for truth and reconciliation

Dani Lowenstein and his family. Lowenstein has been experiencing long-haul COVID symptoms since falling ill in March 2020. (Contributed)
Over $64,000 raised for former Golden mountain guide COVID-long hauler

“To spend that period of time not being able to connect to nature with your family is really hard.”

Most Read