RCMP officers take part in a rescue operation in a handout photo. RCMP have rescued two stranded boaters in northern Manitoba in what they say turned out to be a very Canadian rescue. The Thompson detachment received a report on July 10 that the boaters were stranded near an unnamed lake south of the northern city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Thompson RCMP MANDATORY CREDIT

RCMP officers take part in a rescue operation in a handout photo. RCMP have rescued two stranded boaters in northern Manitoba in what they say turned out to be a very Canadian rescue. The Thompson detachment received a report on July 10 that the boaters were stranded near an unnamed lake south of the northern city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Thompson RCMP MANDATORY CREDIT

Mounties tackle swamps, beaver dams to rescue stranded boaters in northern Manitoba

Officers tried to reach the boaters using a snowmobile trail, but they had to turn back due to swampy terrain

RCMP have rescued two stranded boaters in northern Manitoba in what they say turned out to be a very Canadian rescue.

The Thompson detachment received a report on July 10 that the boaters were stranded near an unnamed lake south of the northern city.

Officers tried to reach the boaters using a snowmobile trail, but they had to turn back due to swampy terrain and dead-end water.

They were able to find the two Thompson men, who are both in their 50s, with the help of conservation officers and park patrol from Paint Lake Provincial Park.

But not before trekking over a beaver dam, hiking three kilometres through the bush, and borrowing canoes from some locals.

They then paddled a kilometre to get to the boaters and bring them back without any injuries.

“You can’t get more Canadian than this rescue, with beaver dams, canoes, and Mounties,” Insp. Chris Hastie said in a news release Tuesday.

“In all seriousness, though, this rescue highlights the unique demands placed on officers who work in Manitoba’s north. I am very glad we were able to get there and assist the stranded boaters and that everyone got home safely.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingManitobaRCMP

Previous story
PHOTOS: Before and after the blaze that destroyed the Village of Lytton
Next story
Driver flown to hospital after July 9 crash that closed Highway 1

Just Posted

At its July 15 meeting, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board will consider a resolution to UBCM to seek the province’s support to allow unincorporated areas to add outstanding fines to property tax files. (File photo)
North Shuswap director raises concerns around ‘flagrant’ disregard of bylaws, fines

An AIM Roads truck heads east towards a motor-vehicle incident on Highway 1 east of the Canoe mill about 1 p.m. on July 9, going by vehicles stopped as emergency crews deal with the collision. (Zach Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Driver flown to hospital after July 9 crash that closed Highway 1

Enderby Storm catcher Lexi Derksen receives a pitch in Enderby on July 10, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
Enderby Storm U12 fastball team takes bronze at regional championships

On Tuesday, July 12, the Silver Creek Fire Department responded to a brush fire at a property along Yankee Flats Road in the Spa Hills area. (Silver Creek Fire Department photo) On Tuesday, July 12, the Silver Creek Fire Department responded to a brush fire at a property along Yankee Flats Road in the Spa Hills area. (Silver Creek Fire Department photo)
Silver Creek firefighters quick to contain fire in Spa Hills