Mounties urge Penticton residents to ensure house numbers can be seen from street

‘If you cannot quickly locate your house number, chances are neither can we’

House numbers that are difficult to see from the street could delay emergency crews from providing people with the help they need, Penticton RCMP is reminding homeowners.

Mounties are asking people to check whether their house numbers can be easily located, with police, firefighters and paramedics dependent on being able to identify street addresses easily.

“If your house numbers are obstructed or weathered, the delay in locating your address could be the critical few minutes we need to get help to you,” said Dayne Lyons from the RCMP.

As part of its reminder, Penticton RCMP is asking residents to consider the following:

• Is there an overgrown tree blocking your numbers?

• Are your numbers faded or weathered?

• Can your numbers be easily seen in the dark? Are they reflective or illuminated?

• Do you have a long, unmarked driveway?

• Are you part of a duplex, townhouse, or basement suite? Can your unit be easily identified?

“If you cannot quickly locate your house number, chances are neither can we,” the reminder adds.

