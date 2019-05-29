Mozilla exec tells Ottawa big data committee he was ‘shocked’ by what Alexa recorded

He says internet companies need to do more to give customers more “granular” consent options

A security executive for the internet browser company Mozilla says he was shocked by the recordings of his family that were collected and retained by Amazon’s popular Alexa voice-activated interactive speaker.

Alan Davidson, Mozilla’s vice-president of global policy, trust and security, says the Amazon Echo device is a wonderful product but when he recently examined what his family’s had recorded and stored, he found it included conversations among his young children.

He says none of that may be wrong or unlawful, but he says it highlights the problems with how consumers actively give consent to tech companies.

Davidson says internet companies need to do more to give customers more “granular” consent options for how specific pieces of personal information are collected and used by high-tech companies.

Mark Ryland, the chief security officer for Amazon Web Services, says Amazon makes it very clear that consent is part of the Alexa experience, and that customers can delete any collected data if they like.

Davidson and Ryland were testifying in Ottawa before the international grand committee on big data, privacy and democracy, which includes politicians from Canada, Britain, and several other countries.

READ MORE: Social media giants in hot seat as politicians consider regulations in Ottawa

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bank of Canada holds rate, says numbers reinforcing view slowdown was temporary
Next story
Canada hasn’t issued permits for companies to ship waste overseas, government says

Just Posted

Donations help Shuswap non-profit give animals second chance

Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary hosts veganniversary extravaganza fundraiser on June 9

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is here; high of 31 C

Environment Canada forecasts sun and heat Wednesday

Feelings prickle over use of Salmon Arm pickleball courts

Club plans to play as ‘public’ after proposed city use agreement rejected

City commits to increased transit service in Salmon Arm

If province agrees, improvements to include later hours and Sunday service, starting in 2020 or 2021

Survey: Salmon Arm students united on plastic bags, climate change

Youth council shows survey results to city council to help keep members informed

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

Bank of Canada holds rate, says numbers reinforcing view slowdown was temporary

The central bank, as widely expected, kept its trend-setting rate at 1.75 per cent Wednesday

Air Canada ‘anticipating a normal day’ after system-wide outage resolved

Passengers asked to check their flight status just in case

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Six-foot-five volleyball star joins UBC Okanagan

Owen Cotito joins UBC from Kamloops’ Sa-Hali Secondary

Woman pulled from burning building at Riva Ridge

A fire took place at around 7 a.m. Wednesday

Cyclist struck by truck on Alexis Park Drive in Vernon

The incident took place around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday morning

Top Canadian chef opening second restaurant in the Okanagan

Chef Victor Bongo has teamed up with Serendipity Winery

The search for body of missing Kelowna kayaker continues

Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, was reported missing on May 17

Most Read