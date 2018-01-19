Mr. Mikes to open in place of Urban Market

Restaurant expected to be open by the summer

The Village West Urban Market will be closing its door by the end of the month and a Mr. Mikes restaurant will be moving into the space at the west end of Lakeshore Drive West.

Gord Erickson, the owner of the Village West Plaza as well as the Urban Market says the market will be closed by the end of the month and will sell off all of their inventory in the mean time. He said the present goal is to have the Mr. Mikes open by the summer.

Erickson said the deal to transform the market into a Mr. Mikes has been in the works for the last few months.

“The Market wasn’t gaining as much steam as we’d hoped and we’re just looking for some sort of franchise opportunity to bolster the site. These guys made us an offer and we’re happy to be working with them,” he said.

Erickson’s involvement with the new restaurant will be strictly as the owner of the building; he says the franchise itself will be owned by a former Salmon Arm resident and SAS graduate who doesn’t want to be identified yet.

