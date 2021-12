Slide comes as third atmospheric river comes to a close

A mudslide has closed Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet once again.

DriveBC reported that the Wednesday (Dec. 1) evening slide took place between Lil’wat Place and Seton Lake Road.

Highway 99 dealt with multiple slides and closures during heavy rainfall last month. It had been open to essential traffic and was one of only a few routes connecting the Lower Mainland to the rest of the province.

More to come.

