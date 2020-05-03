Mudslide closes TCH west of Revelstoke

Incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday; traffic closed in both directions

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions west of Revelstoke due to a mudslide.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, May 3.

A Facebook video shows logs and debris blocking the roadway at Eagle River.

DriveBC states crews have arrived and are assessing the situation.

No detour is available.

More to come…

