Mudslide displaces Okanagan resident

A slide that undermined a large tree near a Lodge Road home left officials and residents uneasy Sunday, Jan. 31.

A Clearwater subdivision resident called Lake Country Fire Rescue about a considerable amount of water coming down a gully and washing out a noticeable amount of dirt on the slope.

“Concern was expressed by the attending first responders about the undermining of a nearby pine tree, potentially making it unstable,” Lake Country communications officer Karen Miller said. “It was recommended that the residents find other suitable accommodation for the night.”

District crews were on-site first thing Monday morning to investigate any impacts to public infrastructure and the stability of the slope. It was recommended that the private property owner have the tree stability assessed through their home insurance program.

It’s unknown what caused the excessive water, but it may have been from a broken water main.

The area is not serviced by the District of Lake Country, but by Alto Water Utilities.

