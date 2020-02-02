Mudslide prompts evacuation of Vernon homes

Six homes were evacuated Saturday as a precautionary measure

Residents of a Vernon neighbourhood were evacuated Feb. 1 after a small mudslide threatened their homes.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) responded to a small mudslide Saturday afternoon on Mount Robson Place. The call came in just after 2 p.m. with reports of water and mud sliding down the hill above Mount Robson Place and onto the street.

“As a precaution, six units were evacuated,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “There were no injuries reported due to the slide and no structures were immediately involved. The residents have received assistance from Emergency Support Services and have been provided food and accommodations for the night.”

A geotechnical engineer was called in to assess the hillside. Lind said the topsoil is sloughing which is expected to cause a mess for a short time, but there is no immediate risk to people in the area.

