Multi-vehicle collision at intersection of 30 Street SW and Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

RCMP and tow truck crews respond to a multi-vehicle collision between an Acura SUV and a Chevrolet Sedan near 30 Street S.W. and the Trans Canada Highway at 4:45 p.m Feb. 24. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

RCMP and tow truck drivers responded to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of 30 Street S.W. and the Trans Canada Highway near Walmart around 4:45 p.m. Feb. 24.

An Acura SUV collided with a Chevrolet sedan at the intersection, causing damage to both vehicles and blocking northbound traffic onto 30 Street SW.

It appears there were no injuries as a result of the collision but cautious driving should be encouraged as crews are still on-site clearing the road of debris and towing away the vehicles involved.

