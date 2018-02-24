Multi-vehicle collision at intersection of 30 Street SW and Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

RCMP and tow truck drivers responded to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of 30 Street S.W. and the Trans Canada Highway near Walmart around 4:45 p.m. Feb. 24.
An Acura SUV collided with a Chevrolet sedan at the intersection, causing damage to both vehicles and blocking northbound traffic onto 30 Street SW.
It appears there were no injuries as a result of the collision but cautious driving should be encouraged as crews are still on-site clearing the road of debris and towing away the vehicles involved.
@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
