The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed until around 6 p.m. Thursday following a fatal collision near Rogers Pass. (Twitter/@raywhitebc)

UPDATED: Fatal multi-vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

Time of opening is estimated at 6 p.m.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.:

Revelstoke RCMP have confirmed that the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway has died.

RCMP were notified this afternoon of a collision between a Ford F150 and a commercial tractor-trailer about 45 km east of Revelstoke on Hwy.1.

The driver of the Ford F150 died on scene, while his passenger was transported by BC Ambulance to the hospital in Golden.

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not have any injuries.

The tractor-trailer was travelling west bound, while the truck was east-bound. According to an RCMP press release, “the roads were in good winter driving condition and the visibility was good.”

An RCMP Traffic Analyst is examining the scene to determine the cause of the accident.

DriveBC said the road is expected to reopen around 6 p.m.

UPDATE 2:00 p.m.:

DriveBC is predicting that the highway will reopen around 6 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed 10km west of Rogers Pass this afternoon following a collision Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL:

Hwy. 1 is closed in Glacier National Park following a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions 10 km west of Rogers Pass following the accident.

A driver who was at the scene said they were told it could be up to a seven-hour wait due to a fatality.

An assessment is currently in progress.

There is no estimated time of opening.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

A multi-vehicle collision west of Rogers Pass shut down the Trans-Canada Highway Thursday afternoon. (DriveBC Cams)

