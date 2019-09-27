Emergency services are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Glenmore Brenda Road. (Google Maps)

Multi-vehicle rollover reported on Okanagan Connector

Reports indicate the accident happened near Glenmore Brenda Road

Emergency services are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle rollover on the Okanagan Connector about 30 kilometres west of West Kelowna.

Initial reports came in around 1:45 p.m. and indicated two vehicles may have rolled over in the eastbound lane of the highway about one kilometre from Glenmore Brenda Road.

West Kelowna RCMP confirmed it was responding to the accident, but could not provide any further details at this time.

DriveBC webcams show the road is wet, however only a few kilometres further west near Elkhart Lake Road there is already a significant amount of snow on the ground.

Emergency personnel from West Kelowna as well as Merritt are responding.

More to come.

