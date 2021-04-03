Multiple COVID-19 exposures were announced in SD 23 on April 2. [CDC]

Multiple COVID-19 exposures were announced in SD 23 on April 2. [CDC]

Multiple COVID-19 exposures in Kelowna schools

No dates for the exposures were released

Multiple COVID-19 exposures have been announced by Central Okanagan Public Schools.

In an April 2 release issued by School District 23, Interior Health confirmed there had been potential COVID-19 exposures at multiple schools in the district.

No dates were attached to the exposures, and none are currently listed on Interior Health’s website.

The exposures took place at Bankhead Elementary, Constable Neil Bruce Middle, Davidson Road Elementary, Hudson Road Elementary, École Kelowna Secondary School and Pearson Road Elementary.

The public school exposures follow an exposure at the private Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School, which is listed on the Interior Health school exposure page.

READ MORE: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna independent school

According to the letter from the district, the individuals are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” reads the release.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Meet Fernie’s team of avalanche rescue dogs
Next story
BC Ferries vessel returns to dock after passenger violates COVID-19 orders

Just Posted

Kong, whose handsome face was shared in a Friday, April 1, post on the BC SPCA Facebook page, is up for adoption at the Nanaimo branch. (BC SPCA/Facebook image)
Pandemic increases demand for furry companionship in Shuswap, across province

BC SPCA can receive up to 100 applications for the same animal

Penticton Fire Department mops up after a fire damaged a net in Kings Park on Saturday, April 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Fire burns soccer net in South Okanagan park

Witnesses say they someone there with hanging sheets just before the net caught on fire

A civil court case over well water on a pair of rural Shuswap properties was heard in B.C. Supreme Court (Black Press Media files)
B.C. Supreme Court dismisses claim over well water on rural Shuswap properties

Fraudulent misrepresentation, breach of contract and other allegations dismissed by judge.

A screengrab of Landon Hemmes’s “A Taste of British Columbia” clip. Photo: Instagram.com/landos.photos
WATCH: Kelowna-based photographer uses a drone to capture the beauty of the Okanagan

Landon Hemmes’s “A Taste of British Columbia” clip showcases the vast and ever-changing cityscape of Kelowna, while also capturing the serenity offered by surrounding nature

The City of Salmon Arm has received an application seeking the expansion of the city’s urban containment boundary to include a 2.46 hectare portion of property where the Westgate Public Market is located. The applicant also seeks to redesignate the portion from Salmon Valley Agriculture to Highway Service/Tourist Commercial. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
City boundary expansion sought for land behind Salmon Arm shopping centre

Applicant also pursuing redesignation, A1 Agriculture to Service Commercial rezoning

Lady Dia, pictured with her son Glory, is a Kelowna artist. She recently received $10,000 in funding for her podcast MoM:ents. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna artist receives $10k for podcast series

The podcast will explore artistry, parenthood, and the ups and downs of both

BC Search and Rescue Association president Chris Kelly says 79 groups that respond to calls have been pushed to the limit during the pandemic. (Black Press Media files)
Calls to search and rescue groups surge in B.C. as COVID-19 pushes people outdoors

Groups have been deployed 1,959 times since last April, 10 people have died in avalanches

Chantelle Beelen, 29, went missing in the Kettle Valley area early-morning Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Missing Kelowna woman found

RCMP thanked the public for their assistance Saturday

Vicki McLeod will be presenting her pictures of “wild swimming” at an online women’s Zoom event, YakFest, on April 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
‘Wild swimming’ offers a cure for the COVID-19 blues

Nanaimo blogger Vicki McLeod among a growing number touting the benefits of a cold water plunge

Multiple COVID-19 exposures were announced in SD 23 on April 2. [CDC]
Multiple COVID-19 exposures in Kelowna schools

No dates for the exposures were released

The Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel docked at the Tsawwassen terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries vessel returns to dock after passenger violates COVID-19 orders

Passenger was detained by police, who said they could not confirm whether or not the person was arrested

Dogs on duty: Avalanche rescue dog in training Sadie (above) learning about obedience with her owner and handler, Steve Morrison at the Fernie Alpine Resort, and Drift (right) who is FAR’s newest CARDA-certified dog. More pictures, story on page 8.
PHOTOS: Meet Fernie’s team of avalanche rescue dogs

There are five avalance rescue dogs at Fernie Alpine Resort

Thirteen-year-old Grace Farquharson visited her grandmother, Rita Humber, for the first time in more than a year. Humber, 89, is a resident at Marwood House, a long-term care home at Langley Memorial Hospital. They’re both elated to be able to see and hug after a province-wide lockdown due to COVID. (Black Press Media files)
Smiles abound as B.C. seniors in care get to see their families again

As of Thursday, the restrictions around visitation of elderly in long-term care has been eased

In the Facebook group, Field Naturalists of Vancouver Island, a special sighting was recently shared of some swimming polychaetes in the waters of East Sooke. Louise Page, who teaches invertebrate biology and marine biology at the University of Victoria, identified the giant swimming worms to likely be Nereis brandti, also known as “the giant piling worm.” They typically live buried in the sand during the year, but when triggered by a lunar cue, will swim up in the water column to mate. (Photo courtesy of Louise Page)
Giant marine worms rising from burrows along Vancouver Island coast

Triggered by a lunar cue, the shallow water marine worms wiggle up into water column to mate

Most Read