(Gary Barnes/Capital News)

(Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Multiple emergency crews respond to serious crash down Kelowna embankment

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP

UPDATE: 12:15p.m.

Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) is on the scene and investigating.

Closures are still in effect on Burtch Road and Bernard Avenue.

ORIGINAL: 8:45a.m.

A single car rollover into the field adjacent the Apple Bowl Stadium caused the closure of Burtch Road and sections of Bernard Avenue on Monday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 8 a.m. on Dec. 12, near the 1500 Block of Burtch Rd.

At least one person was injured in what police are calling a serious incident, and was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Approximately 15 emergency vehicles responded to the crash.

The streets are expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage who has not yet spoken to the police please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2022-76339.

Serious crash off Bernard Avenue in Kelowna. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

READ MORE: Santa Claus to the rescue when dog falls through ice in Kelowna

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newscar crashCity of Kelowna

Previous story
$100K reward being offered in relation to attack on B.C. Coastal GasLink camp

Just Posted

Shelley and Shawn Desautels perform the Paso Doble for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Nov. 18, 2022. (Kristal Burgess Photography) Shelley and Shawn Desautels perform the Paso Doble for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Nov. 18, 2022. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
Dancing with the Shuswap Stars competitors raise more than $68,000 for hospice

The chief election officer for the CSRD did not conduct an unofficial election recount for the Oct. 15 Electoral Area E local election. (File photo)
Shuswap candidate defeated by four votes says recount request ‘essentially ignored’

Hillcrest Elementary students Theiadh Beaumont and Olivia Coyne singing vocals, Alexander Buchanan on bass and Alix Kraft on drums impersonate Canadian alt-rockers Sloan while covering the band’s song, The Rest of My Life, for the school’s video entry in this year’s Canadian Music Class Challenge. (Hillcrest Elementary video)
Salmon Arm students’ Sloan cover earns spot among finalists in CBC Music Class Challenge

Connor Welsh (11) and the Vernon Vipers spoiled Ugly Christmas Sweater/Teddy Bear Toss Night at the Shaw Centre Saturday, Dec. 10, with a 4-3 BCHL overtime win against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. (Chris Fowler Photo)
Vernon Vipers spoil Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ Christmas theme