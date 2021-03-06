Multiple people were injured at a Vernon home following an early-morning break-in Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Black Press file photo)

Multiple people left injured following break-and-enter in Vernon

Police believe the early-morning break-in was targeted and not a threat to the general public

Multiple Vernon residents were injured in a break-and-enter Saturday morning, but police say they don’t believe there is a risk to the public.

Vernon RCMP officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of 39th Avenue for a report of a break-in on March 6, just after 2 a.m.

Officers found an undisclosed number of people at the home in need of medical attention, who were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police believe the incident was targeted, and therefore do not believe there is any further public risk.

“If anyone was in the area of Blackrock Road and the 700 Block of 39th Ave, and saw anything suspicious, call Const. Richard MacQueen, Vernon Serious Crime unit at 250 307-1111,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in a press release.

