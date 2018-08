Emergency responders are at the Highway 97A/97B intersection where a multiple-vehicle collision is reported to have occurred. (Google maps image)

A multi-vehicle collision is reported to have occurred at the Highway 97A/97B intersection near Enderby.

Emergency responders are on scene, including RCMP and BC Ambulance paremedics.

No further information is available at this time.

