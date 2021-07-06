Multiple vehicle fire extinguished near Chase

Man attempting to fight blaze with garden hose prompts warning from police

A vehicle fire burns near the Jade Mountain Motel on July 6, 2021. (Tristan Munson - Facebook)

Chase firefighters were up early on June 6 to fight a blaze east of the community.

At around 4 a.m., the Chase Fire Department responded to a report of a single vehicle on fire near the Jade Mountain Motel.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters found two vehicles fully engulfed in flames, with the fire was spreading to a nearby fence and some trees in front of the motel, said Lauzon.

Chase RCMP were already on scene to secure the area.

According to Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase RCMP, the crew of firefighters extinguished the fire quickly with limited damage to the surrounding area.

No injuries occurred and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Police and fire authorities said there was a man on scene attempting to fight the fire with a garden hose.

Lauzon said many people don’t know the dangers of firefighting and the individual was too close to the burning cars.

“He was endangering his life – smoke and fumes from a burning car can kill you,” said Lauzon, adding parts of a burning vehicle can possibly explode and cause harm.

Kennedy said the man was advised he would be arrested if he did not leave the restricted area police set up, which he eventually did.

