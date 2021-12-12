Multiple vehicle incidents close Highway 3 West for the third time this weekend

Multiple vehicle incidents on Highway 3, between Princeton and Hope, have closed the highway for the third time this weekend, AIM Roads reported Sunday Dec.12 at about 1 p.m.

Drive BC is reporting at least one accident occurred between Garret Road and Copper Mountain Road.

Crews are on scene and an update is expected at 3 p.m.

