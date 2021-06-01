A concept illustration submitted to the District of Sicamous’ planning and development committee on May 26, 2021. (District of Sicamous image)

Murals, lighting proposed as visual upgrades to future Highway 1 bridge in Sicamous

Ministry of Transportation says Indigenous artwork also being considered for project

The four-lane replacement to the RW Bruhn Bridge might become an illuminating work of art after it is complete.

A memorandum from District of Sicamous planning assistant Steffi Sunny, submitted to the district’s planning and development committee on May 26, discussed possible ways to beautify the underside of the new bridge.

Proposed visual upgrades to the bridge include downward-facing, artistic lighting under the bridge. The goal of the lighting would be to create a “sense of magic,” which the memo argues would be especially beneficial in the long, dark winters.

Proposed also is mural art, which would be used to tell the story of the community and provide a memorable backdrop for photos.

B.C.’s ministry of transportation and infrastructure said it is “currently engaging with Splatsin to identify opportunities for the inclusion of Indigenous artwork as part of the project, to highlight the cultural significance of the area.”

Construction of the new bridge is expected to take place over three years. The ministry said in January that a detailed design for the replacement was being worked out, and the project was expected to go to tender late this year. The project is expected to cost $ 224.5 million, with the federal government covering $91.08 million of the cost.

