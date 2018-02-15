Dylan Levi Judd, 20, died in Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre in January 2015. On Feb. 14, 2018, police announced that Nathaniel Jessup is facing one count of second-degree murder. Facebook photo

Murder charge laid in connection to 2014 death of Kamloops inmate

Dylan Levi Judd, 20, died in Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre in January 2015.

  • Feb. 15, 2018 12:00 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A charge of second-degree murder has been laid in connection with the 2014 death of a Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre prisoner initially believed not to have been suspicious.

Dylan Levi Judd was 20 years old when he was found dead in his cell on Nov. 10, 2014, at the provincial prison.

At first, police believed the death to have been non-criminal and the investigation was handed to the BC Coroners Service. Coroners scheduled an inquest into Judd’s death for November 2015, but it was postponed months prior to starting.

“In the summer of 2015, police received new information that led them to believe that criminality may have been involved in the death and an investigation was launched,” RCMP Cpl. Jody Neuls said.

“The victim’s family has been made aware of the developments throughout the investigation.”

Nathaniel Jessup is facing one count of second-degree murder. The 30-year-old was taken into custody a short time after his release from prison for an unrelated conviction in Vancouver.

A date for his first appearance in court has not been set.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thirteen pedestrians hit in 14 months in Prince Rupert
Next story
Update: Fire in Rutland contained

Just Posted

Mischief charge laid against Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen appeared by video in Vernon Law Courts Thursday, where he was charged with mischief

Police plan for new pot law

Marijuana may be allowed in many smoking areas in the Shuswap

RCMP recover two stolen vehicles in the Salmon Arm area

Two arrests made and vehicles recovered with the help of OnStar system

Update: Liberal Stewart to replace Christy Clark in Kelowna West

The byelection to replace the former premier in the Kelowna West riding is over

Couple who met on Air Canada flight get Valentine’s Day gift

Kelowna - Air Canada is giving the pair a trip to Paris

Cuddy brings Constellation tour to Vernon

When it comes to winter touring, Jim Cuddy says there’s a lot to be recommended

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Resistance and Revolution Film Fest continues

Oscar nominated, The Weather Underground, to play at the Salmar Classic

EDITORIAL CARTOON: B.C. vs. Alta.

Revelstoke cartoonist Rob Buchanan weighs in on the pipelines and pinots war.… Continue reading

Business spotlight: Copper Island Fine Homes brings home gold and silver

By Leah Blain, Observer contributor Copper Island Fine Homes Inc. won top… Continue reading

New resource in the Shuswap for women entrepreneurs

Non-profit Women’s Enterprise Centre to offer course for female business owners.

Heat players and volunteers honoured

Annual Chase Heat Annual Awards Banquet gives two awards for MVP

Eat, sleep, play hockey – repeat

Chase Heat have two games left in the regular season after a one win, one loss weekend

Murder charge laid in connection to 2014 death of Kamloops inmate

Dylan Levi Judd, 20, died in Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre in January 2015.

Most Read