RCMP officers set up a 3D scanner in the parking lot of the Best Value Inn and Suites in Vernon Saturday afternoon, Feb. 29, 2020. A second-degree murder charge has now been laid in connection to the death of a woman at the hotel. (Morning Star - file photo)

Murder charge laid in connection with 2020 Vernon homicide

Woman charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in a Vernon hotel in February 2020

A murder charge has been laid in connection with a Vernon homicide in February 2020.

Paige Courtney Howse, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Alishia Lemp, who was found dead in a Vernon hotel room.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to the Best Value Inn and Suites on Feb. 28, 2020, before 8 p.m. and began investigating the suspicious death.

Police tape was visible around a second-storey unit at the hotel Saturday afternoon (Feb. 29).

Howse was arrested by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit in Surrey on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, and was formally charged the same day.

“For the past 18 months, our investigative team has worked tirelessly, through several jurisdictions, to bring the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ms. Lemp’s death to this point,” said Cpl. David Hoekstra of the Serious Crimes Unit.

“We want to extend our sincerest condolences to the family of Ms. Lemp and our appreciation for their patience during this incredibly difficult time.”

Howse remains in custody pending her next court appearance which was slated for Tuesday, Sept. 28.

As this matter is now before the courts, further updates will be limited said the RCMP.

