Jack Sepple is charged with murder of Vernon's Ashley Wadsworth in the U.K. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)

Vernon woman identified as victim in fatal stabbing in U.K.

Ashley Wadsworth was visiting her boyfriend at the time

A Vernon woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in the U.K.

According to Essex Police, officers responded to a Chelmsford home Tuesday, Feb. 1, shortly after 4 p.m. local time.

Despite efforts by paramedics, 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth died.

Jack Sepple, 23, of Chelmsford, Essex, appeared in court today, Feb. 3, for his first appearance on one count of murder.

“I know that incidents like this will shock and sadden the community, but our initial enquiries show this to be an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the community,” investigator Scott Egerton with the Essex Police said in a statement.

Reports from the U.K. suggest that the pair were in a relationship.

READ MORE: Vernon resident asks North Okanagan-Shuswap MP to back Ukraine in struggle with Russia

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vernon protest swells in support of convoy calling for end of COVID-19 mandates

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

murder

 

A Vernon girl was murdered at a home in the U.K. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Police photo)

A Vernon girl was murdered at a home in the U.K. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Police photo)

Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth was murdered in the U.K. Feb. 1, just days before she was scheduled to return home. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)

Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth was murdered in the U.K. Feb. 1, just days before she was scheduled to return home. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)

Previous story
Slippery road conditions a factor in three collisions on Highway 1 in the Shuswap
Next story
Owner reunited with missing cat 3 years after moving from B.C. to Ontario

Just Posted

Brits Chris Middleton of Newcastle and Colin Woods of Leicester await the result of their adaptive boxing exhibition bout, the first fight of the 2019 Hit 2 Fit event. (File photo)
Boxers wanted for return of Salmon Arm Hit2Fit fundraiser

Okanagan College announces platform to help report sexual violence on campus (Photo - Okanagan College)
Okanagan College launched online platform to help report sexual violence

Police say an eastbound semi lost control in slippery road conditions and went into the eastbound ditch along Highway 1 in Craigellachie in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Shane Burden/Facebook photo)
Slippery road conditions a factor in three collisions on Highway 1 in the Shuswap

Vernon's Ashley Wadsworth was murdered in the U.K. Feb. 1, just days before she was scheduled to return home. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)
Vernon woman identified as victim in fatal stabbing in U.K.