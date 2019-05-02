Steven Randy Pirko. (Black Press Media)

Murder trial underway for man found dead on Rutland street in 2014

Steven Randy Pirko is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Ausman

A long-awaited murder trial in the case of a man who found dead in Rutland in 2014 continued into its fourth day Thursday.

Steven Randy Pirko was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Ausman in November 2018, nearly three years after Ausman’s body was found on the sidewalk along Highway 33 in January 2014.

Pirko’s defence lawyer J. Watt, Crown counsel lawyer David Grabac and jurors appeared at B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna.

Pirko was not present.

READ MORE: Kelowna murder trial scheduled for later this month

The trial began on April 29, 2019 and is set to last eight weeks.

READ MORE: Accused in 2014 Kelowna killing appears in court

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
