The City of Salmon Arm is looking into who left it there

Salmon Arm Observer reporter Cameron Thomson tickles the ivories of a piano left set up, with small bench, at the Japanese Friendship Gate at McGuire Lake Park. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

A mysterious piano has appeared at McGuire Lake.

The American made Kimball piano has been placed underneath the Japanese friendship gate at McGuire Lake park along with a small bench.

Darin Gerow, manager of roads and parks is seeking for more information.

“At this time we’re not going to be removing it. We’re looking into trying figure out where it came from,” he said.

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

