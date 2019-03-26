An air traffic controller a Langley’s control tower. (Langley Advance Times files)

Mystery plane wakes up B.C. residents

An aircraft circled Langley City over the weekend after midnight for about an hour

Langley residents, RCMP, and local airport officials are trying to solve a minor mystery – why did a plane circle the City for an hour after midnight late Friday and early Saturday?

On March 22 and 23, residents began calling the Langley RCMP about a plane that had been circling for some time.

There were multiple calls about the small aircraft, which was above Langley City for about an hour after midnight, said Cpl. Craig van Herk, a spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The Mounties checked in with NavCanada, which regulates aircraft and air traffic control towers in Canada, and determined that the NavCanada was aware of the craft, said van Herk.

“The actions were not illegal,” so the RCMP closed the file, said van Herk.

The plane was apparently flying at 2,400 feet, van Herk said.

The Langley Regional Airport’s runway lights were off at the time, and airport manager Carol Madill said as far as she wasn’t aware of a plane taking off that late.

“They should not have come from here,” she said.

She’s been looking into the matter after receiving multiple calls herself about the mystery plane.

The Pitt Meadows Airport did track the aircraft for part of its looping course, said Derek Brown, office services coordinator at the airport.

He said the aircraft was a Cessna 172 and it looped as far north as 80th Avenue at times.

After circling for a while, it headed off south and then east just after 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23.

It didn’t come from Pitt Meadows either, said Brown.

Previous story
Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home
Next story
Budget 2019 includes training credit for Canadian workers

Just Posted

Effectiveness of human waste as fertilizer examined during community meeting

Turtle Valley Bison Ranch hopes to improve pastures for grazing animals

Mobile Mammograms coming to Salmon Arm

The truck will be in town from April 11-15

Changes to dog ban on foreshore approved

Time of Salmon Arm prohibition will be two weeks later in spring

Parcel tax jump coming to combat city’s poor road rating

Salmon Arm paved road grade drops below 50, transportation parcel tax may increase by $30

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A mix of sun and cloud, potential showers

Environment Canada predicts showers today will go away to allow for sun later in the week.

VIDEO: RCMP reveal five kids hit in deadly B.C. crash

Police are investigating the crash in Coquitlam on Monday afternoon

Convicted pedophile from B.C. raises fears after move to Ontario

Police have issued a warning about Madilyn Harks in Brampton

Mystery plane wakes up B.C. residents

An aircraft circled Langley City over the weekend after midnight for about an hour

Yellow snake spotted slithering in Greater Victoria neighbourhood

Police describe it as ‘large, pale [and] yellow’ suggesting the snake may be exotic

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

Hergott: How judges arrive at the truth

Latest column from lawyer Paul Hergott

British Columbians are paying more for booze but also broccoli

Victoria’s inflation was 2.3 per cent, a tick above Vancouver’s of 2.2 per cent

Budget 2019 includes training credit for Canadian workers

Minister of Public Service outlined the new program at Penticton’s Sprott Shaw College

UPDATED: Three dead in Surrey crash: police

Single-vehicle crash occurred around 10:30 a.m., police remain on-scene

Most Read