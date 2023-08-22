Shuswap Community Foundation executive director Roger Parenteau, and Joel Torrens, Lt. for the Salvation Army and Lighthouse Shelter in Salmon Arm, have teamed up to distribute N95 masks to those in need. (Shuswap Community Foundation photo)

N95 masks made available for Shuswap communities

Limited supply being distributed by Shuswap Community Foundation

The Shuswap Community Foundation, in partnership with able the Canadian Red Cross and the federal government, has secured a supply of N95 masks.

The masks are being made available to Shuswap communities to help protect people from particulate in the air from wildfires.

Shuswap Community Foundation (SCF) executive director, Roger Parenteau, and Joel Torrens, Lt. for the Salvation Army and Lighthouse Shelter in Salmon Arm, have teamed up to distribute the masks to those in need.

Distribution centres so far include the District of Sicamous’ municipal hall at 446 Main Street, the Shuswap Family Centre at 681 Marine Park Dr. in Salmon Arm, the 5th Avenue 50-Plus Activity Centre (which is currently home to the Emergency Support Services reception centre) and First Community (First United Church).

There is a limited supply of masks but the SCF said it would be receiving an additional supply in approximately one week.

