Naked drunk man carjacks couple’s car in Kelowna

The unclothed intoxicated man jumped into their trunk and told them to drive near Apple Bowl

A man has been arrested after carjacking in Kelowna May 28. (file photo)

A couple got quite the scare when a naked, drunk man carjacked their vehicle with them in it near the Apple Bowl Saturday evening.

On May, 28 at approximately 6:40 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a report that a vehicle had been stolen directly from its owners near the Apple Bowl at 1555 Burtch Road.

The owner and his wife were sitting in the vehicle when an unknown intoxicated and unclothed man opened the unlocked trunk hatch, jumped in and told them to drive, said Kelowna RCMP.

The victims were frightened and drove a block to Harvey and Burtch before exiting the vehicle at which point the man then jumped into the driver’s seat and fled in their vehicle.

Police located the vehicle 45 minutes later after the male had abandoned it, ran through a yard and tried to flag down another vehicle, possibly with the same intent on stealing it, said police. In this instance he was unsuccessful.

RCMP officers flooded the area and were able to locate and arrest the man without incident. The investigation is still ongoing, but it’s anticipated that he will face multiple charges including possession of stolen property.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the Kelowna RCMP frontline officers and vigilant citizens, a quick arrest was made without any injuries,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP media unit.

The vehicle was undamaged and returned to its owner along with all their personal property.

