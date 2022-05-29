A man has been arrested after carjacking in Kelowna May 28. (file photo)

A man has been arrested after carjacking in Kelowna May 28. (file photo)

Naked drunk man carjacks couple’s car in Kelowna

The unclothed intoxicated man jumped into their trunk and told them to drive near Apple Bowl

A couple got quite the scare when a naked, drunk man carjacked their vehicle with them in it near the Apple Bowl Saturday evening.

On May, 28 at approximately 6:40 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a report that a vehicle had been stolen directly from its owners near the Apple Bowl at 1555 Burtch Road.

The owner and his wife were sitting in the vehicle when an unknown intoxicated and unclothed man opened the unlocked trunk hatch, jumped in and told them to drive, said Kelowna RCMP.

The victims were frightened and drove a block to Harvey and Burtch before exiting the vehicle at which point the man then jumped into the driver’s seat and fled in their vehicle.

Police located the vehicle 45 minutes later after the male had abandoned it, ran through a yard and tried to flag down another vehicle, possibly with the same intent on stealing it, said police. In this instance he was unsuccessful.

RCMP officers flooded the area and were able to locate and arrest the man without incident. The investigation is still ongoing, but it’s anticipated that he will face multiple charges including possession of stolen property.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the Kelowna RCMP frontline officers and vigilant citizens, a quick arrest was made without any injuries,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP media unit.

The vehicle was undamaged and returned to its owner along with all their personal property.

READ MORE: COSAR rescues 2 after ATV flips

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Okanagan College students off to Enactus National Expo
Next story
Motorhome engulfed in flames, closes highway 3 east of Osoyoos

Just Posted

Okanagan College EnactusOC members Ayden Clark (from left), Karsten Ensz, James Plaxton, Danielle Walker, Jackson Price, Rebekah Dingwall, MacKenna Lenarcic and Andrew Loken are off to the national championships in Toronto. (Okanagan College photo)
Okanagan College students off to Enactus National Expo

Armstrong Shamrocks teammates Kaleb Davis (6) and Jayden Gulka join the Vernon Tigers duo of Thomas Pain (16) and Brady Kuziw in going for a loose ball during Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League action Saturday, May 28, at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Armstrong, Vernon play to third straight TOJLL tie

In addition to cigarettes, cigars and chewing tobacco, e-cigaretts are also in use. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about tobacco?

The BC Bat Count will take place in June 2022. (J. Saremba photo)
Volunteers sought for Okanagan bat count