Naked man takes run down aisles of Saskatchewan food store

Calvin John Jobb is being asked to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food

The Crown wants a year in jail for a man convicted of running naked through a grocery store and into a meat cooler in northern Saskatchewan.

The prosecution also wants Calvin John Jobb to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food that had to be thrown out after his jog down the aisles.

Jobb, who is 51, pleaded guilty to charges, including indecent exposure and mischief, related to his actions in early March.

READ MORE: Black bear helps himself to some dinner in Peachland woman’s garden

The defence wants a six-month term for Jobb and says he was hallucinating, scared and very hot after taking what he thought was marijuana.

Court heard during sentencing arguments on Monday that Jobb swung a broom stick, yelled at customers, damaged cash registers, threw meat and jumped into a meat cooler.

He is to be sentenced May 22.

An eight-year employee described Jobb as “acting like a wild animal” and yelling “just shoot me” when police tried to arrest him.

Prosecutor Gail Douglas said it took four officers to get Jobb out of the store and, at one point, he grabbed one of the officer’s Tasers.

READ MORE: Bikers plan to give bullied Shuswap girl a lift

Legal-aid lawyer Robert Rooney said his client was “in pretty rough shape” on the day in question.

“He knew he was consuming something. He didn’t know exactly what it was and he found that terrifying.”

Rooney said Jobb has been seeking help to get and stay sober. He said the “public shaming” on social media has been difficult for Jobb.

“I’m sure just the Facebook aspects of this case would deter someone from doing this,” Rooney said.

“He is hoping to get on with his life.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton RCMP narrowing down on B&E suspects
Next story
Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

Just Posted

No objections to proposed cellular antennae

Rogers informs Salmon Arm council of 2.6-metre antennae on downtown building as a courtesy

Transport truck jackknifed on Highway 1 west of Sicamous

A transport truck is reported to have jackknifed on the Trans-Canada Highway… Continue reading

Bikers plan to give bullied Chase girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

Two Kelowna intersections only spots in Okanagan getting new speed cameras

Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology

Seniors advocate: Incentives in system move seniors to nursing homes

Disproportionately more poor people in long-term care facilities, advocate finds

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Dead grey whale on Washington State beach to be towed away

The whale washed up on Sunday. Its gender, age and cause of death have not been determined

Four-vehicle pileup in North Okanagan delays school bus of kids

Traffic delayed, including school bus, in Vernon crash

Shuswap Theatre Company kicking off the Okanagan Theatre Festival with Lend me a Tenor

The festival will show seven plays in seven days from May 17 to 23

Column: Documentary details gruelling, 1,000 kilometre Mongol Derby

I must admit I had some trepidation about writing up our next… Continue reading

Hergott: Working around pain from a car crash

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about what to do and not to do following a crash

Valid Manufacturing among industrial park innovators

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Dog bites bylaw officer at B.C. homeless camp

Head of city bylaws department suffers ‘nasty bite’

Man killed at Vancouver construction site in possible electrocution

Emergency services treated two people on scene, but only one was taken to hospital

Most Read