The cemetery has reported 56 name plaques missing

The Westbank Cemetery in West Kelowna is missing more than 50 name plaques.

Vandal(s) raided the cemetery on Monday taking 56 plaques from grave sites, most of which were made of bronze.

Those affected by the theft posted on social media saying the city will not pay for the replacement of the plaques.

The Police have yet to comment on the matter.

More to come.

