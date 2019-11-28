Groups of volunteers have been working throughout the year cleaning up the new park area in Coalmont. Photo Facebook

Name selected for Coalmont park

Family donated parcels of land for creation of park

Black Press Media

A name has been selected for a park in Coalmont.

At the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board meeting on Nov. 21, the board voted to endorse the name Coalmont Station Park for a public park in Coalmont.

On Aug. 1, 2017, the Stout family donated two parcels of land in Coalmont for a park in the community.

READ ALSO: Princeton council votes to open parts of KVR to motorized vehicles

READ ALSO: Bear-proof cans for KVR Trail and Princeton parks could cost $36,000

After taking possession on Aug. 2, 2018, the board moved to zone the properties to Parkland.

In December, the Coalmont Community Association suggested the name Coalmont Station Park.

The name refers to the historic industrial use as a loading station on the Kettle Valley Railway.

The Coalmont Community Association has also asked that the donation of land by the Stout family be recognized. The regional district has been discussing the details of the plaque with the family.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’
Next story
Man jailed for threatening to burn down Vernon hospital

Just Posted

Sicamous plans to buy former Waterway Houseboats property, build campground

Purchase price of $2 million negotiated with receiver who took over this summer

Resident issues warning after rats found in another area of Salmon Arm

Although Christmas is drawing closer, the sounds of these particular feet are… Continue reading

Salmon Arm Midget team takes gold at Shaw Centre

Team goes 2-0-1 in round robin games against Interior teams

Trial for accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven blaze will take place in 2020

Next court appearance for man charged with arson in 2018 fire set for new year

UPDATE: Driver treated for minor injuries following collision in Salmon Arm

Accident involved pickup and gravel trucks

Newspaper’s ‘Photos with Satan’ ad appears on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Meyers referred to the Comox Valley Record ad in his monologue on Nov. 27

Babies who eat peanuts are less likely to develop allergy, study suggests

Data from 2,600 Canadian kids used in long-running study on root causes of chronic diseases

Kids read better with dogs: UBCO study

A UBC Okanagan study shows students spend more time reading when a dog is present

Penticton Vees announce 12 Days of Giveaways for December home games

The team is also partnering with Slackwater Brewing to host a Toys for Tots drive on Dec. 12

Man jailed for threatening to burn down Vernon hospital

The 34-year-old has was on probation for two earlier convictions at the time of the incident

Name selected for Coalmont park

Family donated parcels of land for creation of park

Penticton firm to design web interface for GoByBike BC

Software will integrate with fitness trackers such as Strava and MapMyRun

Man who hit moose on northern highway wins battle with ICBC

Ronald Driedger slammed on his brakes, wrecking them, before hitting a moose

Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

Most Read