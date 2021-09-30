The streets in the 711 Parksville Street Strata are set to be named after the shrubs of the Shuswap. (District of Sicamous image)

The streets in the 711 Parksville Street Strata are set to be named after the shrubs of the Shuswap. (District of Sicamous image)

Names of Shuswap shrubbery to be used for new streets in Sicamous

Bylaw favours names with historical or environmental reference, or of longtime residents

What’s in a name?

For the streets in the 711 Parksville Street subdivision, shrub species native to the Shuswap region will be in their name.

At its Sept. 22 meeting, Sicamous council gave first, second and third readings to a street naming amendment bylaw that would provide names to the subdivision’s private streets.

Sicamous’ current street naming bylaw states council can only consider street names that: are associated with the historical nature of the community; have an environmental relationship to the area; or are named after individuals who have made a significant contribution to the community or resided there for a period exceeding 20 years.

However, an applicant for a subdivision may submit other names for consideration by council if dedicating a road or highway.

Three options for the Parksville Street strata’s streets were prepared by district staff and presented to council. Two proposals focused on historical names, while one focused on shrubs native to the Shuswap. The shrub proposal was also unique because it suggested council not use the traditional street/avenue/crescent naming convention — as the other two proposals did — due to the strata’s streets being private.

Proposal two would see the strata’s streets named as such: Elderberry Walk, Snowberry Walk, Thimbleberry Close, Hawthorn Row, Nootka Row, Saskatoon Row and Willow Row.

