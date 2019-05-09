The McDonald’s on Nicol Street in Nanaimo was closed for McHappy Day due to a late-night electrical fire that requires the restaurant to be decontaminated before it can reopen. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Nanaimo McDonald’s had not-so-McHappy Day after electrical fire

Fire late Tuesday night shut down south-end location Wednesday

Yesterday was McHappy Day at McDonald’s everywhere except for one Nanaimo restaurant that was closed due to an electrical fire the night before.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to the restaurant, located on Nicol Street near the Milton Street intersection, shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Capt. Ennis Mond, Nanaimo Fire Rescue chief fire prevention officer, said the fire was in an electrical box inside the restaurant and crews were able to quickly knock out the fire.

“They used a dry chem extinguisher on it,” Mond said.

He said the fire caused smoke damage and there was contamination from the discharge of dry chemical extinguisher.

The restaurant was closed until could be inspected and cleared to reopen by Island Health, and it is back open today, May 9.

RELATED: Get yourself a Big Mac and give back with McDonald’s on McHappy Day

McHappy Day is the day of the year McDonald’s donates one dollar from the sale of every Big Mac, Happy Meal or hot McCafe beverages to The Children’s Foundation to send children to camp through the foundation’s Camps of Hope program.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

NEWS BULLETIN photo

Previous story
Summerland’s reservoirs now filling
Next story
Toronto man who killed his wife gets life sentence with no parole for 14 years

Just Posted

Man fighting $20,000 in fines for Eagle Pass cabin construction

Guy Maris appealing decision finding him in contravention of Forest and Range Practices Act

Team Bee-Witched earns top marks in community spelling bee

Event raises $12,425 for Shuswap literacy programs

Syrian musicians to help raise funds for Shuswap refugee efforts

Orontes Guitar Quartet to perform fundraising concert at Nexus on May 22

Robbery, assault of police officer with weapon among several Shuswap charges

Accused faces more than 30 counts ranging from October 2018 to January 2019

VIDEO: Ducks on the road? Waddle they do?

A mom and her five ducklings embarked on a perilous journey to the Salmon Arm wharf

B.C. Mountie’s warning to not talk on phone to driver at drive-thru sparks online rage

Police say it was just a ‘quick reminder’ for driver who was on phone before pulling into drive-thru

POLL: Do you support SOGI 123 resources in local schools?

Let us know what you think

North Okanagan players break in new pickleball courts

Outdoor tournament to see more than 120 players converge in Vernon

Air ambulance dispatched to Highway 97C rollover east of Merritt

Police say units on the way

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

Kamloops Mounties cleared in fatal shooting that saw man shot at 45 times

Eugene Ethan Marcano, 36, was killed after initiating a gunfight with police in a rural area

Racers to compete in Summerland’s Giants Head Grind

Uphill course on May 18 has 500 metres of elevation gain in 5.6 kilometres

City of Kelowna responds to DropBike

DropBike released their statement May 1

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Most Read