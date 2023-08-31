Nanaimo RCMP were called to a scene in which a “grossly intoxicated man” was found asleep on a couch in a south Nanaimo townhouse on Aug. 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP were called to a scene in which a “grossly intoxicated man” was found asleep on a couch in a south Nanaimo townhouse on Aug. 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

Nanaimo woman wakes up to find drunken stranger passed out on her couch

Man wandered into wrong townhouse, say Nanaimo RCMP

A Nanaimo woman “got the fright of her life” when she found an unknown drunk man passed out on her living room couch this week.

Police were called to a townhouse complex in Nanaimo’s south end at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release, after a woman awoke to find a 22-year-old man inside her home. Upon arrival, police “found a grossly intoxicated man who appeared to be passed out,” the press release stated.

“The officers attempted to speak with the individual but due to his impaired state, he could barely recall his own name,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

The man was subsequently taken to cells at the Nanaimo RCMP detachment to sober up. The woman stated she had forgotten to lock her doors, there were no signs of forced entry and nothing was missing.

Police surmised that the man “simply wandered into the wrong townhouse” and the woman did not wish to press further charges.

“This appears to have been an alcohol-fuelled case of mistaken identity. Having said that, it was certainly a wake-up call for the homeowner and a great reminder for everyone to ensure all exterior doors and windows are locked before retiring for the evening,” O’Brien said.

READ ALSO: Suspect breaks into woman’s bedroom in Nanaimo, demands money, apologizes for crime

READ ALSO: Nanaimo residents wake to find burglar in bedroom

READ ALSO: 19-year-old woman wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Follow Karl on Twitter and subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news.

RCMP

Previous story
Police search for woman missing from Vernon
Next story
Air Canada grounding multiple Calgary flights, cites pilot shortage

Just Posted

A crowd of more than 150 people walked on Friday, Sept. 20 from the Ross Street Plaza, down Lakeshore, up to the highway and to city hall to gather to hear a number of speeches on climate action on Sept. 20, 2019. (File photo)
Shuswap residents urged to take part in upcoming Global Climate Action Strike

North Shuswap Elementary School remained intact after the Bush Creek East wildfire spread through North Shuswap communities on Aug. 18, 2023. (CSRD photo)
Alternative arrangments made for North Shuswap school students

The CSRD has placed waste bins at the Celista Fire Department, the Ross Creek Store, the Scotch Creek Market and the Squilax-Anglemont Road pullout near the mailboxes in Lee Creek. (CSRD photo)
Food disposal underway in North Shuswap, loss of landfill yet to be addressed

Thick smoke from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire fills the air and a Canadian flag flies in the wind as RCMP officers on a boat patrol Shuswap Lake, in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Wildfire response in Shuswap fanning B.C.’s political flames