A screengrab from a slow motion video taken on a cell phone during the lightning storm that came across the Okanagan on July 17. The photographer was at a residence on Hayman Road in Naramata and caught this lightning strike just north of Naramata around the Indian Rock area. Courtesy of Steve Taylor

Naramata wildfire grows as firefighters struggle with terrain

A wildfire burning 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata on Glenfir Road has grown

A wildfire burning 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata on Glenfir Road is starting to pick up again.

The fire, which was caused by lightning strikes last week, has grown to an estimated 33 hectares and BC Wildfire is currently actioning it with air support.

“We have got firefighters working on it and it has taken up a bit so we are throwing skimmers and air support on it now. Anyone in that area is probably getting a bit of air show right now,” said Noelle Kekula, spokesperson with BC Wildfire.

Kekula said one of the biggest challenges BC Wild fire facing is the steep terrain in the area.

“What we are trying to do is deluge it with water so it prevents it from creeping up and trying to expand. We are also trying to put guards around it but the steep terrain and rock is making it difficult. We are now looking at using other techniques to reduce the fire,” said Kekula.

The fire is producing smoke as a result of fuel burning in crevices and small steep canyons.

While she said there are structures nearby, there is BC Wildfire personnel monitoring the situation. The six firefighting personnel on the ground are being supported by two helicopters and skimmers.

Kekula said there is a few smaller fires still in that area as well but they have either all being held or held.

