National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

The National Energy Board has given its approval to the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion for a second time.

In its decision released Friday, the board said while there are environmental and cultural risks, including the possibility of an oil spill, the pipeline is in the public’s best interest, subject to 156 conditions.

“The NEB listened to a range of diverse views and carefully considered all of the evidence submitted, the results of which are reflected in the conclusions, conditions and recommendations presented in the report,” said Dr. Robert Steedman, NEB’s chief environment officer, in a news release.

The reconsideration hearings included 118 intervenors, including 52 Indigenous groups and individuals, and eight federal government departments.

The NEB’s 2016 approval of the project was set aside last summer by the Federal Court of Appeal, which found that the regulator had not properly considered how southern resident killer whales would be affected by additional tanker traffic because of the increase in crude oil flows.

With the latest approval, the Trudeau cabinet has 90 days to vote on the project, but it’s expected the deadline will be extended to as late as October for consultation with Indigenous groups affected by the pipeline route.

Opponents of the project are already planning their response, which will include legal challenges, according to Sven Biggs, climate campaigner for Stand.earth, a Vancouver environmental group formerly called ForestEthics.

More to come.

– With files from The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Death at Revelstoke Mountain Resort
Next story
Death at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Just Posted

Death at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

UPDATE: Three in hospital after crash closes Highway 97A near Armstrong

Injuries were serious in nature, officials say

Okanagan home to 2 of the best North American lake towns

TripAdvisor gives a nod to Kelowna and Osoyoos

Arrest made in Kamloops kidnapping case

Robert James Rennie was located and arrested Feb. 21 by the Penticton RCMP

Thieves steal bottles, mattress from recycle depot

Chase RCMP still investigating theft of tires, generator from commercial garage

Fashion Fridays: Must have wardrobe basics

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Death at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Regulator’s report, coming today, unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline battle

The Trans Mountain pipeline will remain a controversial topic both in the political ring and out

Kelowna council to consider order to fix dangerous slope

An unstable slope below Loseth Road is threatening homes

‘There is no market for it,’ Kelowna apartment recycling takes a hit

Waste Connection of Canada’s is no longer picking up certain materials in the Central Okanagan

Australian woman killed in avalanche at Whistler

The woman and her partner were reportedly rescued by ski patrol, but she did not survive

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

Trudeau tells Canadians to listen to clerk in SNC-Lavalin matter

Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick delivered a blunt assessment at the House of Commons justice

Most Read