National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

The National Energy Board has given its approval to the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion for a second time.

In its decision released Friday, the board said while there are environmental and cultural risks, including the possibility of an oil spill, the pipeline is in the public’s best interest, subject to 156 conditions.

“The NEB listened to a range of diverse views and carefully considered all of the evidence submitted, the results of which are reflected in the conclusions, conditions and recommendations presented in the report,” said Dr. Robert Steedman, NEB’s chief environment officer, in a news release.

The reconsideration hearings included 118 intervenors, including 52 Indigenous groups and individuals, and eight federal government departments.

**Concerns** laid out in the NEB report:

– Marine traffic re: Southern resident killer whales

– greenhouse gas emissions

– oil spill (which it notes as unlikely)

**Benefits:**

– diversifying oil market

– jobs

– benefits to Indigenous groups, businesses

The NEB’s 2016 approval of the project was set aside last summer by the Federal Court of Appeal, which found that the regulator had not properly considered how southern resident killer whales would be affected by additional tanker traffic because of the increase in crude oil flows.

With the latest approval, the Trudeau cabinet has 90 days to vote on the project, but it’s expected the deadline will be extended to as late as October for consultation with Indigenous groups affected by the pipeline route.

Opponents of the project are already planning their response, which will include legal challenges, according to Sven Biggs, climate campaigner for Stand.earth, a Vancouver environmental group formerly called ForestEthics.

More to come.

– With files from The Canadian Press

