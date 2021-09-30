The public is welcome to take part in events recognizing National Truth and Reconciliation Day (Thursday, Sept. 30) starting at the Salmon Arm Marine Peace Park wharf at 1 p.m., then at the Salmon Arm Arts Centre at 2 p.m. (File image)

National Truth and Reconciliation Day events planned for Salmon Arm

Public welcome to take part in gatherings, starting at Marine Peace Park wharf at 1 p.m.

All are welcome to take part in Salmon Arm events recognizing National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

The Thursday, Sept. 30 events will start at 1 p.m. at the Marine Peace Park wharf.

Organizer Lyndsey Leon said this gathering will provide an opportunity to reflect on the truth of residential schools. It begins at 1 p.m., with light snacks and beverages available.

“I would love to have support from everyone by wearing orange shirts if possible,” said Leon.

From the wharf, Leon said event attendees will make their way to the Salmon Arm Arts Centre at 2 p.m. where there will be a ceremony with a drumming circle.

