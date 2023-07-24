(Royal Canadian Navy/Twitter)

Navy to conduct drills on Okanagan and Kootenay Lakes

The exercises will be seen and heard from the Kelowna and Nelson Marinas July 25-Aug. 1

The Canadian navy will be conducting drills on Kootenay and Okanagan Lake this week.

People around Kelowna and Nelson will be able to see and hear the exercises taking place from July 25 until Aug. 1.

The Naval Security Team (NST) will be conducting small boat security exercises daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. These exercises will involve sirens, searchlights, horns, flashing blue lights and the firing of blank ammunition.

From July 25 to 27, the exercises will occur on Okanagan Lake near Kelowna. Following the conclusion of the exercise, a question-and-answer session will be available at the Kelowna Marina.

Then, from July 30 to August 1, the team will be conducting exercises on Kootenay Lake near Nelson and there will be a question period afterwards at the Nelson Marina for curious onlookers.

The public is welcome to watch the exercises and staff will be on hand to answer questions at the end of each training day.

