NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP leader requests emergency debate on urgent situation in children’s health care

Hospitals across the country treating high or record numbers of children with respiratory illnesses

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has requested an emergency debate in the House of Commons to discuss the “urgent and escalating” situation in Canada’s children’s hospitals as they deal with an influx of sick kids.

Singh wrote to the Speaker to give notice for the request, citing several alarming developments across the country.

Just last week, CHEO, the children’s hospital in Ottawa, called in support from the Canadian Red Cross to bolster the staff who are treating record numbers of babies and children with respiratory illnesses.

Meanwhile the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary is using a heated trailer as an overflow waiting room because of how many young patients are coming in for help.

Singh has been calling for more federal action to address the health-care crisis, and for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with premiers to find a solution.

He says urgent action by the government should be informed by the debate of parliamentarians.

RELATED: BC Children’s Hospital triages patients from E/R due to respiratory illness spike

Federal PoliticsHealth

Previous story
Update: Elderly man died in Penticton apartment fire
Next story
Cultural safety standard will force accountability in B.C. health care for Indigenous peoples

Just Posted

Shelley and Shawn Desautels perform the Paso Doble for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Nov. 18, 2022. (Kristal Burgess Photography) Shelley and Shawn Desautels perform the Paso Doble for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Nov. 18, 2022. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
Dancing with the Shuswap Stars competitors raise more than $68,000 for hospice

The chief election officer for the CSRD did not conduct an unofficial election recount for the Oct. 15 Electoral Area E local election. (File photo)
Shuswap candidate defeated by four votes says recount request ‘essentially ignored’

Hillcrest Elementary students Theiadh Beaumont and Olivia Coyne singing vocals, Alexander Buchanan on bass and Alix Kraft on drums impersonate Canadian alt-rockers Sloan while covering the band’s song, The Rest of My Life, for the school’s video entry in this year’s Canadian Music Class Challenge. (Hillcrest Elementary video)
Salmon Arm students’ Sloan cover earns spot among finalists in CBC Music Class Challenge

Connor Welsh (11) and the Vernon Vipers spoiled Ugly Christmas Sweater/Teddy Bear Toss Night at the Shaw Centre Saturday, Dec. 10, with a 4-3 BCHL overtime win against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. (Chris Fowler Photo)
Vernon Vipers spoil Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ Christmas theme