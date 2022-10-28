Near miss between two transport trucks on Highway 1 near Sicamous

After two people were killed on Highway 95 near Golden following a collision involving an SUV and a transport truck, a video was posted to a popular Facebook page showing a near miss on a different interior roadway.

Skilled Truckers Canada, which was created by truck drivers to show the ‘lack of skills many licensed drivers have’, posted a dash cam video of a semi-truck swerving into the oncoming lane and then a ditch to avoid a head-on collision with another transport truck.

The incident happened on Highway 1 near Sicamous on the night of Oct. 25.

The driver recording the dash cam footage was able to narrowly miss being hit by a transport truck in the wrong lane, which prompted the Skilled Truckers Facebook to post the video with the following statement:

“THIS LEVEL OF INSANITY ON OUR HIGHWAYS AND IN OUR INDUSTRY NEEDS TO STOP.

Hats off to this driver for avoiding something that he should never had (sic) to avoid.”

In the Highway 95 collision, an SUV lost control while travelling northbound and collided head-on with a transport truck. Both vehicles caught fire and the occupants of the SUV did not survive. The two people inside the transport truck were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

