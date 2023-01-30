City of Vernon crews are working on repairing a number of water main breaks that happened Monday, Jan. 30, in the Bella Vista and Okanagan Landing areas. (Morning Star - file photo)

City of Vernon crews are working on repairing a number of water main breaks that happened Monday, Jan. 30, in the Bella Vista and Okanagan Landing areas. (Morning Star - file photo)

Nearly 150 Vernon homes impacted by water main break

Trio of temporary road closures while breaks being repaired

Several properties in the Bella Vista and Okanagan Landing areas of Vernon are experiencing water service interruptions today, Monday, Jan. 30, as crews are addressing a number of water main breaks.

Crews are on-site of the breaks to make repairs and the cause of the breaks is being investigated.

Areas where properties may be experiencing water service interruptions, include:

• 2800-block of Allenby Way (30 properties);

• 2900-block of Lardeau Way (30 properties);

• 2700-block of Alvaston Place (20 properties);

• 6700-block of Longacre Drive (50 properties);

• 4500-block of 31st Street (10 properties).

The following road closures are temporarily in effect (these areas are open to local traffic only):

• Allenby Way from Allenby Crescent to 27th Avenue;

• Lardeau Way from Alvaston Place to Heritage Drive;

• Longacre Drive between Okanagan Avenue and Apollo Road.

Motorists are asked to slow down and obey traffic control measures as they move through the affected areas.

Repairs to the water infrastructure are anticipated to be complete later today. However, please note that water service interruptions could expand without notice. Every effort is being made to minimize disruptions for customers.

