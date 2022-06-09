Vancouver business owner Gavin Dew listens to Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield at a B.C. Liberal leadership debate, November 2021. (B.C. Liberal Party video)

Nearly $94k contributed to Kelowna MLA’s bid to become B.C. Liberal leader

Renee Merrifield finished in sixth spot in a field of seven candidates in February’s leadership race

Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield spent just over $135, 000 in her bid to try and become leader of the B.C. Liberal Party.

That’s about eight times less than what winner Kevin Flacon spent on his campaign at $1, 078, 220.32.

Contributions to Merrifield’s campaign came to $93, 901.30, with an additional $15, 000 transferred from the Liberal party, for a total of $108, 901.30 according to documents released by Elections BC. She spent a total of $135, 267.87.

Falcon’s financial documents show he received $923, 576.18 in donations, with $106, 780 transferred from the party. Documents also show Falcon took out two $20, 000 ‘permissible loans or guarantees’ in May and June of 2021 under the name Kevin Falcon Leadership Campaign.

