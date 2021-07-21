The Needles Ferry and Highway 6 are closed to the public in order to keep evacuation routes open for those who are being ordered to leave due to wildfires. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The Needles Ferry and Highway 6 are closed to the public in order to keep evacuation routes open for those who are being ordered to leave due to wildfires. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Needles Ferry and Highway 6 closed east of Cherryville

Public not permitted in order to keep routes clear for wildfire evacuees

A major route is closed to tourists and commercial traffic to allow evacuees to safely leave due to a wildfire.

Highway east of Cherryville and the Needles Ferry are closed to the public.

Westbound traffic leaving the ferry is free to travel to Cherryville and beyond. Eastbound traffic is closed to the public but open for property owners and residents on the west shore of the ferry.

An evacuation alert has been issued due to the 2,300 hectare Keefer Lake fire east of Cherryville.

Upwards of 170 people in Fauquier have been ordered to leave due to the Octopus Creek fire.

READ MORE: Evacuation alert for 2,300 hectare Keefer Lake fire east of Cherryville

READ MORE: Octopus Creek fire forces evacuation of Fauquier on Lower Arrow Lake

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021OkanaganTransportation

Previous story
Canadians see NDP’s Singh as a better PM than Tories’ O’Toole, survey suggests
Next story
Weinstein brought to California to face further rape charges

Just Posted

Secwepemc storyteller Kenthen Thomas is one of the 11 artists/musicians featured on WOW: The Wharf Sessions, a digital album that celebrates the spirit of Wednesday on the Wharf. (Kristal Burgess photo)
Salmon Arm’s Wednesday on the Wharf experience available for streaming

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The first use of OMG was in 1917

The wildfire near Sicamous on July 20, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Sicamous care home proactively evacuated due to 2 Mile Road wildfire

A wildfire near Sicamous caused some properties to be evacuated on July 20, 2021. (Contributed)
‘I think we can beat this’: Sicamous mayor on Wiseman Creek wildfire