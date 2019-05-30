Negotiations continued through the night in effort to avoid B.C. port lockout

6,500 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union could find themselves locked out

Talks continued through the night between British Columbia’s longshore workers’ union and the association representing port employers.

A federal mediator imposed a news blackout as the latest round of negotiations got underway Wednesday, less than 24 hours before lockout notice issued by the B.C. Maritime Employers Association was due to take effect.

The 6,500 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union could find themselves locked out as early as 8 a.m. Thursday at all B.C. port operations except cruise ship or grain terminals.

Union president Rob Ashton has said his members are committed to keeping ships and cargo moving, and will continue to negotiate as long as the employer remains at the table.

Jeff Scott, chairman of the employers association, said Tuesday that the decision to issue a lockout notice was not easy but an overtime ban imposed by the union on Monday at two Vancouver terminals had made operations inefficient.

If a lockout occurs, Scott says the potential widespread financial impact amounts to about $5 billion a day across Canada.

READ MORE: Deltaport, Port of Vancouver hit with ‘targeted job action’ as talks break down

READ MORE: 7000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Colleges: Flexibile programs needed to meet skills gap
Next story
Trump lashes special counsel after he says no exoneration

Just Posted

Buffalo back over Salmon Arm

A Royal Canadian Air Force CC-115 Buffalo used in training over Shuswap

Where is Coyote Park? New Salmon Arm signs will show the way

Hotel tax to be used to attract tourists to attractions through kiosks, new signs

VIDEO: Firefighters battling forest blaze near Sicamous

Fire reported in forested area above mobile home park in Two Mile

Smoky haze over Okanagan-Shuswap from Alberta wildfire

Smoke expected to roll out as cooler temperatures move in

Shuswap Paws wants to Jam the Ram with food and supplies for cats

Rescue organization with more than 70 cats in their care hopes for help meeting their needs

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

Negotiations continued through the night in effort to avoid B.C. port lockout

6,500 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union could find themselves locked out

BC Colleges: Flexibile programs needed to meet skills gap

Pending labour skills shortfall looming as baby boomers retire

Trudeau to raise abortion laws with Pence amid final push to ratify new NAFTA

Liberals are trying to use the anti-abortion laws being pushed by conservative politicians in the U.S. as a political weapon

Dogs to Dinos: Toronto’s professional basketball roots run deep

Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors Thursday night

Rise project lifts Okanagan college trades students

Okanagan College celebrated the 60th annual Home for Learning initiative for students

Barn fire in West Kelowna leaves horses unharmed

13 firefighters joined to fight the blaze

Defence lawyer requests break as blood-soaked clothing shown to courtroom

Vancouver Island father on trial for killing daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Most Read